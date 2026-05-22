WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/19/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 517,000 viewers and earned a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 3.82% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 498,000 and a 33.33% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic is still down from the 0.11 rating recorded two weeks ago. Additionally, the total viewership, apart from last week, was the lowest since the July 30, 2024, episode, which aired on SyFy during the Summer Olympics.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.086 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 599,000 viewers in 2026. This contrasts with a rating of 0.167 and 724,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) defending their titles against DarkState (Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox).