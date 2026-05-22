WWE Nearly Introduced Tiffany Stratton Under Different Identity

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton recently streamed on Twitch, where she talked about various topics, including the company’s initial plans for her in-ring name.
Stratton said, “So, it was between Tiffany Stratton and Veronica Swanson. Do you guys think I look like a Veronica? Veronica Swanson. But the name I would like — I actually thought about this a long time ago, and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I put it down?’ I thought about doing the name, Darby, so I could be called the Darby Doll, but I don’t think they would have gone for that. I’m really happy (with Tiffany Stratton). It’s my mom’s name. I like the name Tiffany a lot.”
(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)