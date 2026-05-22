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WWE Nearly Introduced Tiffany Stratton Under Different Identity

By
James Hetfield
-
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton | WWE

WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton recently streamed on Twitch, where she talked about various topics, including the company’s initial plans for her in-ring name.

Stratton said, “So, it was between Tiffany Stratton and Veronica Swanson. Do you guys think I look like a Veronica? Veronica Swanson. But the name I would like — I actually thought about this a long time ago, and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I put it down?’ I thought about doing the name, Darby, so I could be called the Darby Doll, but I don’t think they would have gone for that. I’m really happy (with Tiffany Stratton). It’s my mom’s name. I like the name Tiffany a lot.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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