Danhausen Signs Major New Management Deal

According to Deadline.com, WWE star Danhausen has signed a management agreement with Adventure Media that covers all areas of his career.

The report indicates that Adventure Media will focus on expanding Danhausen’s brand in film, television, digital media, publishing, and other business ventures.

Adventure Media is known for representing award-winning filmmakers, showrunners, and creators, but the agency has also expanded into sports media, representing athletes, wrestling stars, and broadcast personalities.

Since his WWE debut earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, Danhausen has emerged as a breakout star and a top merchandise seller, thanks to his unique character that blends horror, absurdist humor, and social media interaction, along with his trademark “cursing.” He made his WrestleMania debut at last month’s event, appearing in a segment with 17-time World Champion John Cena, The Miz, and Kit Wilson.

Additionally, Danhausen has made viral appearances on ESPN’s SportsCenter, including one segment in which he took over the Top Plays. He has also guest-starred on various comedy and pop culture podcasts. WWE executives Triple H and Nick Khan recently noted that Danhausen has become the second biggest merchandise seller in WWE since joining the company.