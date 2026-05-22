WWE Premiering Major New Documentary Following SmackDown

According to Variety.com, WWE is set to premiere a new documentary titled “WWE: Made in America” on the USA Network on Friday, May 29th.

The airing will coincide with the 250th birthday of the United States, and it will be shown immediately after that night’s episode of SmackDown concludes.

The report indicates that the documentary will be hosted by Joe Tessitore and directed by Matt Braine. It is executive-produced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, and Ben Hooser.

The documentary will feature interviews with several WWE stars and legends, including Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Hart, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Sgt. Slaughter, Kane, Matt Cardona, Carmelo Hayes, Natalya, Je’Von Evans, Lilian Garcia, and journalist Erielle Reshef.

The synopsis reveals that the documentary will explore WWE’s evolution from a regional business to a global powerhouse.

It will examine how the company reflected the American spirit over five decades, from the patriotic heroes of the 1980s to the newest generation of superstars who continue to build WWE’s American legacy.

The trailer begins with Triple H stating, “WWE and the USA go hand in hand because, in many ways, I feel like we are America’s greatest export.” The trailer includes clips of Kane, Cody Rhodes, Erielle Reshef, and others discussing WWE’s rise. It also features the late great Hulk Hogan being interviewed.