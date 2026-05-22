WWE Hall Of Famer Defends Ludwig Kaiser Following Arrest

JBL has publicly voiced strong support for Ludwig Kaiser following Kaiser’s recent arrest in Orange County, Florida, saying he believes the situation is being exaggerated and that the wrestler’s character does not align with the allegations being made against him.

Kaiser was arrested earlier this week on a battery charge connected to an alleged altercation at his Orlando apartment building. According to the affidavit, the incident began after another resident allegedly confronted Kaiser over what was described as “uncontrollably intimate” behavior involving Kaiser and his girlfriend inside an elevator. The report claims the confrontation escalated outside the elevator on the 12th floor, where Kaiser allegedly punched the resident.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, JBL made it clear that he is siding with Kaiser while also acknowledging that the full details of the incident remain unclear.

“This is something that couldn’t be better for Kaiser. I mean, let this story get out there. I don’t know if the story is true or not. I don’t really believe either side of the story, the extremes, because what do you do? What do you do when you get in trouble? The guy who calls is going to tell his version of the story, he’s going to jade it his way, then the fence is going to come and they’re going to jade it your way. You know the truth is somewhere in the middle. I’m on Kaiser’s side on this. The guy had no business in saying anything to him, I get it, but to escalate this, Kaiser’s not the guy who ends up punching somebody. This is who I don’t know who this douchebag was that called the cops, but screw this guy.”

JBL emphasized that he was not attempting to make a definitive judgment about what happened but repeatedly stated that he believes Kaiser deserves support.

“I want to make clear, I’m not passing judgment. I believe you know, I’ve been in enough, seen enough altercations to know that both sides end up, you know, going, going a little bit away from the truth, the truth somewhere in the middle. I am 100% behind Kaiser on this. Okay, I want unequivocally. I’m backing this guy, he’s been a guy I think is a good guy, he’s not a hot head to me. If something happened here, the guy I think deserved it. So I don’t know what happened, but I am 100% backing Kaiser.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also harshly criticized the alleged victim’s version of events, questioning why the confrontation escalated in the first place.

“I don’t think this is a big deal. This guy, I want to, I want to make it clear about this, that I’m on, I’m fine with what Kaiser did here. I have no problem with this. This is bullshit. The whole thing’s bullshit. I think that story’s bullshit. On one side, I think the guy’s story on the other side is bullshit. I don’t know what this guy had a problem with on the elevator. A young couple is making an elevator. Come on, man, who is this dude? And all sudden, you say something about it. There’s so much here that needs to be picked apart. I mean, this guy is an idiot, and this guy then gets beat up and goes to the police and tells them the police that some guy beat him up in the apartment complex. What a douchebag. I mean, this, the guy that called the cops, what a douchebag. Look, I don’t know what is true and what is not. If I’m Kaiser, that’s the story that I’m telling, I don’t know if that’s true or not. That’s what any of us would have done if that’s what would happen. Hey, the guy said this, the guy that picked on my girl, I was defending her, you know, none of it matters. A guy got punched so freaking white, and then the guy runs because he’s a little punk ass bitch, and goes to the police and turns this guy in. Oh, my, this guy was a bully to me. You were the one saying something to him. Okay, it’s just this whole thing stupid. I hope it doesn’t affect Kaiser, because we don’t know the truth here.”

JBL also pointed to Kaiser’s personality backstage, stating that he has never viewed him as someone prone to violence or reckless behavior.

“Kaiser does not seem like a hot-headed guy. Kaiser does not seem like a guy who starts fights. Kaiser does not seem like a guy who would do something just arbitrarily, that is impetuous, like he’s accused of. So, I just hope the whole thing blows over. I hope it doesn’t affect anything Kaiser does. I don’t think it will.”

JBL currently works as the lead English-language commentator for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where Kaiser has recently been tied to the El Grande Americano storyline.

Kaiser is currently scheduled to face Chad Gable in a Mask vs. Mask match at AAA Noche de los Grandes on May 30.