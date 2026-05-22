Madison Square Garden Relocation Plans Reportedly Scrapped

Previous reports indicated that there had been proposals to demolish the legendary Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City and relocate it as part of plans to renovate the Penn Station hub. This would have allowed for the expansion of the station.

However, those plans will reportedly not move forward. According to Gothamist, a new plan has been approved that will revamp Penn Station into a train hall without requiring MSG to relocate.

The idea of moving MSG has been under consideration since 2013, when New York City renewed the venue’s permit to operate above Penn Station until 2028. At that time, there was significant support for relocating the arena, which was actually the third location to host the Garden.

The renovations to Penn Station will be managed by a group known as Penn Transformation Partners, as announced by Amtrak. Former President Trump had ordered that construction begin before the end of 2027.

WWE’s next event at Madison Square Garden is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18th.