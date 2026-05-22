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WWE Said To Be Extremely Happy With Rising Star’s Momentum

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and rapper Lil Yachty have been making appearances together on WWE television since early April, coinciding with Williams’ feud against then-champion Sami Zayn.

Lil Yachty was in Williams’ corner when he won the U.S. Championship from Zayn at WrestleMania 42 and has continued to support him on WWE programming.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Williams has been receiving praise from WWE officials for his recent performances.

The report noted that sources within WWE mentioned that Williams’ appearance on last week’s SmackDown, held in his home state of South Carolina, was particularly well-received. His entrance, performance, and the enthusiastic reaction from fans surprised some within the company in a positive way.

Lil Yachty has also earned backstage praise for his commitment to delivering strong performances on WWE television.

Currently, Williams does not have a match scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend or WWE Clash in Italy next weekend, and it remains unclear whether he will participate in either show.

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