Ludwig Kaiser Expected To Receive Travel Permission Amid Legal Case

Ludwig Kaiser appears likely to receive court approval to continue traveling for his wrestling commitments with both World Wrestling Entertainment and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide while his Florida battery case moves forward.

According to updated court filings, the Assistant State Attorney handling the matter has indicated there is no objection to Kaiser’s request for domestic and international travel privileges during the legal proceedings.

The supplemental filing submitted by Kaiser’s attorney states:

“Since the initial filing of the Motion to Travel, undersigned counsel communicated with Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch, who indicated no objection to this motion. Wherefore, for the foregoing reasons, the Defendant respectfully requests this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally.”

The filing also outlines additional background regarding the situation surrounding Kaiser — whose legal name is Marcel Barthel — and the timeline leading up to his arrest.

“The Defendant, Marcel Barthel, by and through his undersigned attorney, hereby moves this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally, and as grounds therefore states as follows: On May 19, 2026, the Defendant, Marcel Barthel, became aware of a warrant for his arrest for allegedly assaulting another resident of his apartment complex in downtown Orlando, approximately one month ago. At the time he learned of the warrant, Mr. Barthel was in Mexico for work purposes and immediately made plans to travel back to Orlando to deal with the warrant. Mr. Barthel traveled back to Orlando on May 20 and turned himself into the Orange County Jail. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond, with conditions that he have no contact with the complaining witness.”

Kaiser’s legal team also emphasized the importance of travel to maintain his employment status as an international performer.

“Mr. Barthel is an international performer who is required to travel throughout the United States and around the world to remain employed. His primary residence is the apartment complex in downtown Orlando where the alleged incident occurred. Mr. Barthel has no prior criminal history anywhere in the world and is not a danger to others. He maintains his innocence and has retained undersigned counsel to assist him in this matter. He has every intention of appearing at all required court appearances related to these allegations.”

One additional detail that emerged through the court records was that Kaiser’s bond was reportedly posted by longtime friend and former Imperium stablemate Gunther, who was listed under his legal name, Walter Hahn.

Kaiser was arrested on May 20 in connection with a misdemeanor battery charge tied to an alleged incident that reportedly occurred on April 24 at his Orlando apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, another resident accused Kaiser of punching him outside a 12th-floor elevator following a confrontation about Kaiser and a female companion allegedly behaving “uncontrollably intimate” inside the elevator. The complainant reportedly told the pair to “please have some manners” before the situation escalated.

Authorities later identified Kaiser through security footage and a photo lineup. Kaiser has since entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to appear at arraignment.

Despite the ongoing legal situation, Kaiser is still currently scheduled to