Asuka Breaks Silence On Rumors About WWE Departure

Asuka has broken her silence regarding the growing speculation surrounding her WWE future, confirming that she remains with World Wrestling Entertainment while also delivering comments that strongly suggest her legendary in-ring career could be approaching its final chapter.

The former Women’s Champion addressed the rumors in a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel, marking her first public comments since competing at WWE Backlash earlier this month.

Opening the video, Asuka directly acknowledged the wave of fan speculation surrounding her future.

“There’s a lot of speculation going around: that you won’t be able to see Asuka’s matches anymore, that she’s going back to Japan, that she’s leaving WWE. The truth is, there are some personal circumstances, and I have consulted with WWE about them.”

Although she clarified that she is still physically capable of wrestling, her comments quickly shifted into a more reflective tone regarding the reality of time and longevity in wrestling.

“As you can see from watching my matches, I can still perform. I can still move.”

The longtime WWE star then delivered what many fans interpreted as the clearest indication yet that the end of her wrestling career may not be far away.

“I’ve been here for over 10 years, and it always felt natural, for me and for all of you too. It felt like it was just a given that I was there. But that’s not something that lasts forever. It’s finite.”

While Asuka stopped short of officially announcing retirement, she emphasized the uniqueness of her accomplishments and suggested fans should treasure any remaining opportunities to see her compete.

“Going forward, someone who debuts with the same level of impact as me, who accomplishes as much as I have and climbs all the way to the top the way I did, may not come along again. So if you do have the chance to see me, I think it will be something precious.”

Asuka also reassured fans that she has no plans to disappear publicly, noting that she intends to become even more active online moving forward.

“I won’t become a distant presence. I’m going to upload to YouTube even more than I have been. Please come watch. Please subscribe to the channel.”

Since signing with WWE in 2015, Asuka has built one of the most decorated careers in modern women’s wrestling history. She remains the holder of the longest undefeated streak in WWE NXT history at 510 days and has captured virtually every major championship available to her across WWE’s women’s divisions.

Her accolades include reigns as NXT Women’s Champion, Raw Women’s Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

As of now, WWE has not released any official statement regarding Asuka’s long-term status with the company.