Roman Reigns And Jacob Fatu Contract Signing Set For WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed the first major segments for this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, with the road to Clash in Italy continuing to intensify.

The May 25 edition of Raw will serve as WWE’s final television stop before the premium live event in Turin, Italy on May 31, and two of the company’s biggest ongoing storylines are set to take center stage.

The headline segment announced for Raw is the official contract signing between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu ahead of their highly anticipated Tribal Rules match.

The rivalry has steadily escalated over recent months as tensions surrounding the Bloodline storyline continue to explode. Last week’s Raw ended with Reigns standing tall after a chaotic confrontation involving Fatu and interference from The Usos. Following the brawl, Fatu challenged Reigns to a Tribal Rules match from the entrance stage, with Reigns officially accepting the challenge.

The contract signing is expected to be the final major face-to-face confrontation before the clash in Turin.

Also announced for Monday’s Raw is an appearance by Oba Femi, who is widely expected to address the shocking return of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar made his surprise return during the May 18 edition of Raw, interrupting Femi’s open challenge segment before laying him out with four consecutive F5s. The attack marked Lesnar’s first WWE television appearance since WrestleMania 42 and immediately reignited speculation surrounding his status following what many believed had been a retirement tease earlier this year.

Following the attack, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confronted Paul Heyman backstage seeking answers. Heyman responded by presenting Pearce with a contract for Clash in Italy that had already been signed by Lesnar.

As of now, WWE has officially confirmed the following lineup for Raw on May 25:

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing

Oba Femi to appear

Clash in Italy will also feature a marquee showdown between Cody Rhodes and Gunther as part of WWE’s loaded international premium live event lineup.