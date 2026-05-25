WWE Adds Intercontinental Title Match To Tonight’s RAW

Penta will put the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line once again tonight on WWE Raw, just 48 hours after successfully retaining the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE officially announced on WWE.com that Penta will defend the championship against Je’Von Evans during tonight’s broadcast from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“Intercontinental Champion Penta continues to build his reputation as a true fighting champion as he prepares to battle the dynamic Je’Von Evans in a title match. Find out who will leave Raw with the title, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

Penta heads into the bout fresh off his successful championship defense against Ethan Page at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Evans previously challenged for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, where Penta retained the title in a chaotic six-pack ladder match.

Penta has held the championship since defeating Dominik Mysterio back in March. His current reign has now reached 84 days and is approaching the three-month mark.

Tonight’s Raw serves as WWE’s final television stop before WWE Clash in Italy this Sunday in Turin.

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Oba Femi opens the show

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing for their Tribal Combat match at Clash in Italy

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans