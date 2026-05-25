Nikkita Lyons Reportedly Being Discussed For WWE RAW Call-Up

Nikkita Lyons is reportedly being discussed internally as a possible WWE main roster call-up for this summer.

According to Rope Break, Lyons has recently been mentioned as a potential addition to WWE Raw, although the report stressed that the situation is still considered rumor-based at this stage.

Per Rope Break:

“One name that was mentioned recently for a potential call up to the main roster this summer is none other than Nikkita Lyons, with some suggesting that she would move from NXT to Monday Night Raw. We’re working to try and get more on this, however for the the time being, we will be treating it as a rumor until we can get something more concrete.”

Lyons has been one of the more heavily featured young talents in WWE NXT over the past several years. The 24-year-old performer — whose real name is Camille Wyatt — is the daughter of former NFL tight end Darryl Pollard and has built her WWE persona around the “Future Of Wrestling” branding.

While Lyons has generated strong reactions during her NXT run, injuries have repeatedly interrupted her momentum. She suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury in October 2022 that sidelined her for an extended stretch, followed by another knee injury in 2023 that further delayed her in-ring progression.

Since returning, however, Lyons has been featured more consistently on NXT programming.

A potential call-up would continue WWE’s ongoing trend of elevating women’s talent from NXT to the main roster throughout 2026. Recent examples include Blake Monroe — formerly known as Mariah May — being moved to WWE SmackDown earlier this month, while Sol Ruca officially debuted on Raw following WrestleMania season.

Additionally, Nikki Blackheart recently signed with WWE and made her first dark match appearance at the WWE Performance Center.

If Lyons is indeed being prepared for a promotion, the timing would align with WWE’s traditional post-Money in the Bank and pre-SummerSlam 2026 roster reshuffling period, when the company often introduces fresh NXT talent to the main roster landscape.