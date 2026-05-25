Paul Wight Claims Taz Was Unaware Of WWE Ring Break Spot, Reveals What AEW Should Do More

Paul Wight recently spoke with Sporf for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On breaking the ring with Brock Lesnar and how Taz was unaware of the spot: “Randy Savage used to talk all the time about a moment in time. It’s a moment in time. It was such a great thing because there were so many working things that went into that between positioning, between the ring actually had to be lifted on airbags so that the ring post could collapse without the weight. We were on the top rope in the corner. That had to be reinforced because that was the only corner that was actually attached. The collapsing, the timing of when to let the ring break, when we hit, like the referee bump, everything was perfect, and the whole crowd went crazy. Taz went crazy. Taz didn’t know that was going to happen. I think he cussed live on air, which was a really big thing back then. There was a natural visceral reaction, and that was one of those things like, yeah, I’m taking that to my grave. We got him. That was a good one, and then, you know, a couple of years later, you know, they want me to break the ring again with Mark Henry. I’m like, ‘but why?’ They’re like, ‘it’s a new generation. They need to experience it too.’ So I’ve broken three rings, you know, and like Rock said, yeah, I’m the guy that breaks stuff. So that’s my career. I break rings. So that’s my that’s my accolade. I’m the guy that breaks stuff.”

On personally pushing to do more AEW events in the UK: “Literally, I just inked my deal with AEW, and we were talking about plans for AEW and making it grow, which I’m very excited about. I said, ‘man, I’m telling you, we’ve got to get to London. We’ve got to work in O2 Arena. It’d be so great for our talent. I know the UK London fans perfectly. They will absolutely love AEW and what we bring to the table. They will be massive for it. We’ve got to get into O2 Arena.’ Of course, Tony Khan being a smart billionaire, he went right around O2 Arena and went straight to Wembley Stadium and sold 80,000 plus tickets. So, well, there you go. That’s why I work for him. He’s got the big brain. So, yeah, London’s become our global destination. We’ve had great success over here. We love coming over here. I’m personally pushing to do more television over here. I know we’ve done a small one in Scotland. I want us to do more work over here. It’s just a great environment to come over here. I would love to do like a couple of week tour over here. I know the logistics are hard on that, but hit like Birmingham, Sheffield, all the places that I’ve hit over the years with those great arenas, that great environment, cause you know, what’s the word you guys are rabid over here as far as fans go. That’s a great opportunity for AEW going forward in the future. I’m sure we’re going to explore this market much more with live events and televised events. But, you know, August 30th, that’s going to be a big one.”

On how QT Marshall is an incredible asset for AEW: “That was a great opportunity, and I got to give QT Marshall because he’s bona fide, a lot of credit. He’s an incredible talent. He’s an incredible asset for AEW. He does a great job of playing that character that you really want. What do you say? He’s got a punchable face. He has a punchable face. But, you know, on the real deal, so to speak, he is a tremendous asset, tremendous talent, tremendous trainer. He is, and I’ve been to some of his schools and some of his classes where he worked with his students and stuff like this. Amazing talent. We’re lucky to have him in AEW. But that kick out where he went flying was mostly all him. I look strong, but I’m not very strong. I’m purely theatrical. I’m not strong there. Show muscles, no go muscles.”

Watch the complete Paul Wight interview via the YouTube player embedded below.