Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Nikki Blackheart

Nikki Blackheart recently made her WWE in-ring debut by competing in a dark match before last week’s edition of NXT TV. During this match, she wrestled under the ring name “Martinez” and emerged victorious against Skyler Raye in a singles competition.

According to Rope Break, Blackheart is scheduled to make her formal debut in NXT as part of a talent reshuffle later this summer. The report also indicated that this reshuffle will likely coincide with additional call-ups from NXT to the main roster.

Blackheart signed with WWE this past March. She has been in the wrestling business for just under 2 years, making her in-ring debut at CCW Breakout 37 in June 2024.

Now, she is set to begin her journey under the WWE banner.