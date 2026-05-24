Major AEW Star Reportedly In Town Ahead Of Double Or Nothing

According to Fightful Select, former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow is in town for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

While it is unclear whether AEW plans to feature Wardlow on the PPV, sources indicate that he has recently attended several AEW events as he works towards getting cleared to return to the ring. Wardlow was also backstage at AEW Revolution in March, making his potential attendance at Double or Nothing not particularly unusual.

Wardlow has not wrestled in AEW for over two years, with his last match occurring in March 2024. He made a brief return last year at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door but suffered another injury, resulting in a torn pectoral muscle.

In addition to his wrestling career, Wardlow has been working on the new American Gladiators reboot for Amazon Prime Video, where he plays the new Gladiator, Fang. He recently revealed that he fully tore his left bicep before filming the series but chose not to undergo surgery for the injury. Instead, he has been wearing a sleeve to conceal the discoloration in his arm. The first season of the new American Gladiators is currently streaming on Prime Video, with WWE star The Miz serving as the host.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will take place later tonight, May 24th, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.