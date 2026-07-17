Friday, July 17, 2026
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Britt Baker Takes Part In ALS Ice Bucket Challenge (Video)

By
Matt Boone
-
Britt Baker

Britt Baker is the latest star to step up for Rebel.

The AEW standout has completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge — joined by Rebel and Gail Kim for the moment — continuing a wave of support that’s been building across the wrestling world since Rebel revealed her ALS diagnosis in May.

Baker’s participation comes after Shawn Dean kicked things off earlier this month, posting his own video completing the challenge and nominating Baker, Carlie Bravo, and The Gunns to follow suit.

With her part done, Baker didn’t waste time passing things along — nominating Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and Thunder Rosa to keep the challenge rolling.

The movement shows no signs of slowing down, with more names getting pulled in by the day — all in the name of ALS awareness and solidarity with Rebel.

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