Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/18/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the show, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against AR Fox. Additionally, ROH World Champion Bandido will also be defending his title against Adam Priest. The Death Rider, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, is set to face Adam Brooks in a singles match, and The Brawling Birds, consisting of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, will compete in tag team action.

ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will be in singles action against an opponent whose name has yet to be revealed. Furthermore, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will appear on the show.

Previously announced matches include AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defending her title against Queen Aminata. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will face Nick Wayne in a singles match, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will compete in singles action against an opponent whose name has not been disclosed.

Don’t miss our live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results every Saturday night at 8 PM ET.