Updated Lineup For AEW Redemption 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is scheduled for next weekend.

In the event, AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) will defend their titles against The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC).

Also confirmed for the show is AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, who will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW TNT Champion from the Don Callis Family.

Additionally, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion from the Don Callis Family, will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido. AEW National Champion Mark Davis is set to defend his title against Andrade El Ídolo.

Furthermore, “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho will face “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match. Fans can also look forward to a celebration of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during the Redemption Buy-In Pre-Show.

Lastly, Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will defend her title against Willow Nightingale.

AEW Redemption 2026 will take place on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on PPV.