Kenny Omega Fires Back Over Social Media Post About Will Ospreay

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has publicly criticized a social media user over a post targeting fellow AEW star Will Ospreay.

The controversy began after a user on X (formerly Twitter) compared Ospreay to the late political activist Charlie Kirk, writing:

“Will Ospreay is as bad on the mic as charlie kirk, but can’t sell the neck as well as he did.”

The remark referenced Ospreay’s previous neck injury while also alluding to Kirk’s death.

Omega quickly responded, calling the post inappropriate and urging fans to show more respect.

“What the f*ck is wrong with you? It isn’t hard to try having some class.

A dear friend battles back from a career threatening injury, is no doubt still fighting pain today, and is somehow mocked and compared to a dude that was murdered. I get that a joke is a joke but these things should really be kept separate in my opinion.”

Ospreay has previously spoken openly about the severity of his neck injury and the lengthy recovery process that allowed him to return to the ring. Omega’s response reflected his support for his fellow AEW star while criticizing the nature of the comparison made on social media.