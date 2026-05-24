WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Asuka May Have Stepped Away

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his thoughts on why Asuka has stepped away from WWE.

Ray said, “My point is: I’m not quite too sure about the personal reasons back home or the personal reasons…I don’t think she was happy with Kairi [Sane] being let go, and I think she was tired of being background noise. There’s so much of her story [that] was not told, and they never truly, truly gave you the version of Asuka that Asuka could have been. It was okay to get the Three Faces of Foley, but we couldn’t get the multiple personalities of Asuka…”

On how she should have been special:

“But we couldn’t get something that was so successful in Japan and give it some WWE life and modernize it. Asuka should have been special. Special for a long time. I don’t care if she would have had a translator, a manager, spoken broken English, anything. The woman wrestled like a million dollars, and she looked like a million dollars.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)