Backstage WWE Morale Reportedly Declining Amid Recent Changes

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding the current morale in the WWE locker room, especially in light of recent talent releases, pay cuts, and other public relations challenges the company has faced.

According to Sapp, the morale backstage in WWE is “definitely worse than it used to be.” However, he pointed out that while morale has declined, it is not as low as during some previous periods, such as the Royal Rumble in 2022 or WWE’s creative struggles in late 2019.

During those times, the locker room was described as being “a different kind of fed up.” Sapp also mentioned that morale can fluctuate and that individual opinions do not always represent the entire locker room, as the WWE roster is diverse in views.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released over two dozen wrestlers last month, including Kairi Sane, the Wyatt Sicks, Aleister Black, and Zelina Vega. Furthermore, The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, requested their releases following WWE’s proposal for pay cuts and contract restructuring, despite them having signed new deals last year.

Ultimately, Kingston and Woods agreed to part ways with the company in a mutual decision. Additionally, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa were reportedly released later.