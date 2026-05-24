AEW Double Or Nothing Results – May 24, 2026

AEW Double Or Nothing is live tonight from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NY.

Mick Foley Is “#AllElite”

The video intro airs to get things started. We then shoot to Renee Paquette inside the ring inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. She says she’s not alone tonight. She introduces her guest host for The Buy-In, and out comes WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley to a big pop.

“The Hardcore Legend” settles in the ring and literally calls this one of the greatest nights in his life. He points out his daughter Noelle Foley in the front row. She is shown on-camera. Foley talks about the excitement backstage. He mentions AEW being the reason he has fallen in love with pro wrestling again.

5-Minute Tag-Team Eliminator Challenge

Divine Dominion (c) vs. Zayda Steel & Viva Van

The duo send things down to Excalibur and Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness at ringside, who prepare us for our first match of the evening. Zayda Steel and Viva Van are in the ring and will be taking on Divine Dominion in the latest 5-Minute Tag-Team Title Eliminator Challenge.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Steel and Van fare better than anyone else has in any of the previous challenges, as they fight all the way until only 15-20 seconds remaining. Divine Dominion hit a double chokeslam.

They follow up with the cover for the win. They take out Christopher Daniels afterwards. Tay Melo and Anna Jay run out with kendo sticks. The run off Divine Dominion to make the save, and stand tall to end the brief post-match scene.

Winners: Divine Dominion

The Opps vs. The Death Riders

Wasting no time, we head directly into the ring entrances for the six-men involved in our next match. Trios action features The Opps taking on The Death Riders. Out first comes The Death Riders trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, accompanied by Marina Shafir.

The Opps make their way out next. Daniel Garcia gets things off to a hot start for The Death Riders team. Shibata tags in, however, and he begins to shift the offensive momentum in the favor of The Opps, as the crowd comes to life in the background.

Castagnoli tags in and he and Shibata go face-to-face, before doing their own version of Don Frye vs. Yoshihiro Takayama from PRIDE FC days, only with short-elbows instead of hockey punches. Shibata wins out and hits a running dropkick to a seated Castagnoli in the corner.

After a few more minutes of back-and-forth action, we see things come to a conclusion when the numbers game plays a factor, leading to The Death Riders picking up the win.

Winners: The Death Riders

“Big Boom!” A.J., Q. T. Marshall, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, Capt. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo & Lee Moriarty

We check back in with Mick Foley and Renee Paquette briefly. They talk about the Owen Hart Cup. We then see video for Cope & Cage vs. FTR before returning inside the arena for our next match of the evening.

Big Justice, The Rizzler and Harley Cameron come out with the babyface Boom & Doom & Conglomeration team. Christyan XO comes out with the heel Shane Taylor Promotions team. The bell sounds and off we go.

Almost immediately we see shenanigans and high spots in a very choregraphed match. Cameron gets involved at ringside for a big pop. Cassidy does his hands-in-the-pockets routine. Some Cassidy and Strong double-team action in the ring leads to the finishing sequence.

Mark Briscoe comes in and has a steel chair. The crowd goes wild as Briscoe runs and leaps off the chair for a dive to the heels on the floor. Back in the ring, Big Boom! AJ gets involved in a stacked power bomb spot that sees bodies flying all over the place, culminating with Big Boom! AJ getting the pin for his team.

Once the match wraps up, it looks like things are going to continue. We see a big standoff. Eddie Kingston’s theme hits and the crowd explodes. Out he comes with Mance Warner and some weaponary. They clean house and pose with The Rizzler afterwards.

Winners: “Big Boom!” A.J., Q. T. Marshall, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong

MJF Confronts Mick Foley

Now we cut to Renee Paquette and Mick Foley again, this time in the ring. They briefly discuss the hair vs. title main event pitting Darby Allin and MJF. Foley outright mentions the hair plugs that MJF got in Turkey. The crowd chuckled at that. Paquette says, “You’re not wrong!”

As they continue talking, MJF’s voice is heard. Out he comes with a microphone in hand and a scowl on his face. Paquette bails out of the ring. MJF says no one is being shaved bald tonight, as fans loudly chant “Bald! Bald! Bald!”

MJF tells Foley he’s famous for failing in all of his biggest career moments. MJF says Darby Allin is going to fail tonight, too. He tells Foley he reminds him a lot of Allin, and again points out how they always lose when it counts. Foley says he hasn’t felt this feeling in a while.

Foley says he has lost a lot of matches. He says there’s a young man called Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who might feel different. Foley says in all of those matches, even he didn’t have a loss that ended in 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Foley says Allin is gonna steal the show, the AEW title and MJF’s hair.

Foley says he didn’t realize this until he got up close. But he notices MJF has wavy hair. He says that’s good because it’s waiving goodbye tonight. The crowd ooh’s and ahh’s. MJF low-blows Foley. The crowd gasps as Foley drops.

Allin runs out to make the save. Foley tells Allin he didn’t realize until recently he inspired his career. He recalls Jon Moxley telling him to watch Allin years ago at an independent show. Foley tells Allin watching him succeed is like watching himself succeed.

He says Allin represents all those who people think are weird because they’re shy. “So tonight, win one for the weird ones!” He tells Darby to show everyone he has what it takes not just to be a champion but a legend. He finishes by saying, “Bang Bang Darby Allin! Bang Bang!”

AEW World Tag-Team Championships (‘I Quit’ New York Street Fight)

FTR (c) vs. Cope & Cage

We get some final hype from the broadcast team before one final hype video package closes out The Buy-In pre-show. From there, we shift gears and get ready to finish out the rest of the show this evening on pay-per-view. We are told a big match is kicking things off.

Now we head down to ringside for our opening contest. The commentators remind us that this will be an “I Quit New York Street Fight.” Per the match stipulations, if Adam Copeland and Christian Cage lose, they can no longer wrestle as a tag team.

The legendary duo make their way out and head to the ring to an enormous reaction from the New York crowd in attendance. The reigning, defending champions make their way out next, as FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler come to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

All four guys exchange shots right away and brawl in and around the ring. Cage drops Harwood with a clothesline and follows with right hands in the corner. Cage bites Harwood’s head and drops him to the mat before delivering a right hand.

Cope is in control of Wheeler on the outside, but Harwood comes back and drops Cage with a chop. Stokely gives Harwood some barbed wire, but Cage kicks it away and drops him with a reverse DDT. Cage wraps the barbed wire around the rope and drop toe holds Harwood into it before standing on his back.

Harwood doesn’t give up, and then Cope delivers a shot to Harwood as well. Cage takes the referee’s belt and white Harwood with it, and then Cope whips both Harwood and Wheeler with it. Cage chokes Harwood with the belt and hangs him over the top rope, but Wheeler makes the save.

Harwood slams Cage shoulder-first into the ring post and Wheeler hits him with a chair. Wheeler slams Cage’s injured arm on the chair, but Cope drops Wheeler with a ladder shot. Cope suplexes Harwood onto the ladder. The crowd gasps. Cope suplexes Harwood onto the ladder and sets up a table.

Cope grabs Wheeler on the apron, but Stokely grabs his ankle and Harwood hits him with a chair. Harwood and Cope exchange strikes, and then Cope clotheslines him as they spill to the floor. Wheeler hits Cope with a chair and wraps it around his neck before slamming him into the ring post.

Harwood brings a toolbox into the ring, but Cage kicks him in the midsection and grabs a pair of pliers. Cage closes Harwood’s nose with them, and then grabs Wheeler by the crotch with them. Harwood hits Cage in the head with the toolbox, and then uses the chair on his injured arm.

Wheeler hits Cage with the chair, and Cope has been busted open on the outside. FTR take the announce tables apart, but Cope fights back. FTR keep control and spike piledrive Cope onto the Spanish commentary table. Wheeler grabs a cinder block and tries to smash Cage’s arm on the ring steps, but Cage dodges it.

FTR put Cage’s arm into the block and smash it with a chair, but Cage doesn’t quit and instead says he banged their mothers. Wheeler losens the top rope and FTR set up for another spike piledriver, but Cage sents Harwood into the corner and drops Wheeler with the Killswitch.

Stokely finishes loosening the top rope and gives it to Harwood, but Cage counters with a Spear. Cage chokes Harwood with the rope, but Wheeler breaks it up and chokes Cage with barbed wire. FTR deliver the Shatter Machine and Wheeler jabs Cage in the throat with a wrench.

Cope comes back in with a Spear to Wheeler, and then delivers one to Harwood as well. Cope hits Wheeler and Harwood with a chair and goes to hit Harwood in the head with it, but Harwood begs off and Wheeler says he will say it. Stokely gets into the ring and hits Cope with the watch he stole from Cage.

FTR hit the Shatter Machine, but Beth Copeland returns and beats down Stokely on the outside. Harwood slams Beth into the steps, and then lights the table on the outside on fire. Stokely grabs Beth and takes her to the apron, but Beth pulls him into the way and Wheeler spears him through the flaming table.

Back in the ring, Harwood sets Cope up for a conchairto and tells Cope if he wants to see his daughters again to say it. Beth delivers a low-blow to Harwood, and then Cage delivers a shot of his own. Cope drops Harwood, and then Cage applies a Scorpion Deathlock.

This leads to Cope also applying a cross-face, and then Beth gets Spike from under the steps at ringside for a big pop from the crowd. She gives it to Cope. Cope rakes at Dax’s dome with it. Dax screams “I Quit.” Cope and Cage are the new champs. They celebrate with the titles as Beth gets emotional at ringside.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Cope & Cage

AEW International Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Back to the ring we go after a break between matches. The video package airs to set the stage for the AEW International Championship showdown pitting fellow members of The Don Callis Family and longtime rivals Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. After their entrances, the bell sounds.

We see the two men stare each other down before trading strikes. Okada with a side headlock, but Takeshita sends him to the ropes and blocks a shoulder tackle. Okada blocks one from the challenger, and they go back and forth before the champ goes for a Rainmaker lariat to no avail.

This ends with a faceoff as the crowd erupts in an AEW chant, followed by a “F–k Don Callis” chant as the two men trade shots once more. Pump kick by Takeshita as he hits the ropes, landing a clothesline on Okada to take the champ off his feet.

Okada scrambles to the corner, only for Takeshita to intercept him. Okada turns this around, and lands a dropkick forcing the challenger to the floor outside. He sends Takeshita into the barricade, the ring post, and the barricade again as Okada continues the attack.

The ref is counting as Okada sends the challenger into the guardrail and finally brings the Alpha back into the ring at the count of six. Okada slides into the ring as well, bringing Takeshita to his feet for a neck-breaker. He puts a boot on Konosuke’s chest for the cover, and the challenger kicks out.

We see the champ with another neck-breaker and a cocky cover, forcing the Alpha to kick out and head to the ropes. Takeshita is back up as the two trade strikes once more. Okada takes control, heading to the ropes…only to be cut off by Takeshita for not one but two exploders.

The challenger is now in control as he brings Okada to the corner, climbing up to the most dangerous rope…and his distraction with the crowd allows Okada to fight back for just a moment, but Takeshita ends up sending the champ to the outside. He hits the ropes for speed and lands a tope onto Okada.

He brings him back into the ring as he goes to the corner for a running knee. Okada blocks it, setting the challenger up for a seated neck-breaker. Scoop slam connects, and Okada goes up top for an elbow drop. Champ back up to his feet, looking to the crowd before telling them how he feels about them.

He directs the gesture toward Takeshita, bringing him to his feet for a Rainmaker lariat…but Takeshita counters out! He hits the ropes, but Okada goes for a tombstone piledriver. Challenger counters it into one of his own, followed by a wheelbarrow deadlift suplex sending Okada crashing into the mat.

Takeshita charges at him, but Okada ducks and lands a discus lariat sending the challenger down hard. The fight spills to the apron, where the two men trade strikes back and forth. Takeshita looks for a piledriver but Okada breaks free, landing a Rainmaker lariat that sends the Alpha crashing to the floor instead.

Okada leaves the ring, setting Takeshita up for a DDT to the floor. He goes for a tombstone piledriver on the challenger, but Don Callis intervenes telling Okada that he’s gonna break his neck. Okada relents and goes back in the ring, but this allows Konosuke to fight back.

He brings Okada back to the outside for a brain-buster to the floor! Callis is beside himself as he yells at the Alpha, who tells Don off before bringing Kazuchika back into the ring. Avalanche German suplex with a bridge connects, but Okada narrowly kicks out. Okada fights back.

He drops Takeshita to the mat with a tombstone piledrive and the cover…but only gets a two count. Both men slowly get back to their feet before trading strikes once again. Konosuke looks wobbly at one stage but fires himself up as the pair go at it again.

Takeshita eventually dodging a Rainmaker for the Blue Thunder Bomb. Power Drive Knee gets countered into a modified Emerald Flowsion by Okada, and a near fall leads to Takeshita fighting back, before being laid out with a Rainmaker lariat by the champ.

Okada holds onto the wrist, bringing the Alpha back to his feet and to the ropes for a dropkick. He goes for another Rainmaker lariat, but the challenger counters with one of his own! He fires up as he lands a Power Drive Knee and goes for the cover, but the fighting spirit kicks in as Okada kicks out at one.

Takeshita fends him off one more time, firing back with shots before landing a Raging Fire for the win. Takeshita celebrates in the corner with the title as the rest of the Don Callis Family make their way to ringside. Okada makes it to his feet as the Family enters the ring.

Takeshita is looking for a handshake from the former champ. Instead, it looks like things may blow up within the Family when Kyle Fletcher’s music hits to a huge pop. The Protostar makes his way out, suited up only to take his blazer off as he makes a beeline for the ring.

He steps through the ropes, staring down Takeshita and then Okada…with the latter leaving the ring at the behest of Don Callis, the rest of his Family following suit. This leaves us with Kyle and Konosuke in the ring. They share a hug and the show moves on from there.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal

Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena

Back to the ring we go after hype from commentary for the Owen Hart Tournament. A video package airs focusing on Mina Shirakawa vs. Athena in quarterfinal action. That is coming up next. Shirakawa makes her way out to the ring, followed by Athena. The bell sounds and off we go.

We see the two lock up before Athena forces Mina to the corner. Mina fights back, but a shimmy allows Athena to get back in control. This ends up bringing the action to the outside, where Athena sends Shirakawa into the ring steps, only for the ROH Women’s Champion to nearly collide with the steps herself moments later.

She ends back in control when she sends Mina into the LED barricade with a dropkick, cutting the graphics off of that as she brings Mina back into the ring. Mina turns it around, going after the leg of Athena until the latter breaks free.

Athena gets sent to the corner, where Mina continues to go after the leg with a few stomps for good measure. Mina plays to the crowd, and this allows Athena to turn things around with a fall away slam for a two count. She brings Mina to her feet and to the ropes, only to be taken down with a spinning kick by Shirakawa.

Mina grabs the head of Athena for a tornado DDT, but is pulled away from the ropes the first time. She lands it on the second go, and Athena ends up rolling to the outside…where Mina catches her with a torneo that sends the champ to the floor.

She brings Athena back into the ring, going up top for a missile dropkick before Athena heads to the ropes. Mina grabs her from behind, hoisting her up before dropping Athena on her knee to the mat. She goes for a figure four leglock, but Athena counters out and lands a Super Dragon style curb stomp on Shirakawa instead.

Athena heads to the turnbuckle, but gets caught on an O Face attempt. Mina cradles for a two count, and hits the ropes for a DDT and a seatbelt cover for another near fall, but with the kick out at the count of two, the action continues.

Athena makes it to her feet as she and Mina trade strikes, with Mina landing a Hurriken to lay out Athena. Figure Four leglock in place as Athena struggles, eventually making it to the ropes for a break. Mina breaks the hold but also pulls Athena away from the ropes, but the champ counters out of Glamorous for a jumping tombstone piledriver.

Mina is down as Athena climbs the turnbuckle, landing the O Face for the win to advance in the tournament. We get an updated bracket as Athena leaves the ring to celebrate with her title while standing next to the trophy. The show moves on from there.

Winner and ADVANCING: Athena

AEW Continental Championship (No Time-Limit)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The video package airs to promote our next match of the evening, which is one of many title tilts scheduled for tonight. The package wraps up and we return live inside the building where we see The Conglomeration standing around. They wish Kyle O’Reilly good luck and then he heads out to the ring.

Jon Moxley comes out next, making his custom ring entrance through the crowd as the reigning and defending champion. Remember, there are no time limits in this one. The bell sounds to get this high stakes championship clash officially off-and-running.

Mox looks to square up with O’Reilly, but dodges a kick before they lockup. Exchange of holds ends with Kyle sent to the mat, but he’s back to his feet. Knuckle lock leads to a kick from O’Reilly that force Mox to retreat as we get dueling chants for both men.

Mox in control with a wristlock, until Kyle counters for a snapmare and spinal tap. This riles up Mox enough to respond in kind, sending the challenger to the mat with the same. Kyle back on his feet as both men go at it, with the champ being brought to the mat.

Mox starts to fight back before he’s sent to the corner by Kyle, who follows up with a standing guillotine. Mox finds a way to break free, dropping O’Reilly to the canvas before landing some shots on the challenger. Kyle turns it around for a cross arm breaker, but Mox breaks free.

He then escapes the ring to the outside at ringside. O’Reilly follows him, landing a few more shots before sending him face first into the ring steps for extra damage. Mox flips O’Reilly off, but Kyle responds with a few more kicks until Mox evades the last of them, which sends O’Reilly’s boot into the ring post.

The ref has been lenient on his count up to this point, finally starting after Mox slides into the ring. Mox leaves the ring to break this count, going after O’Reilly before bringing the challenger back into the ring. Kyle is struggling and falls to the mat when his leg gives way. Mox focuses his attack on the bum wheel.

Refresh this page often for the latest AEW Double Or Nothing results!