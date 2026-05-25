Charlotte Flair Says She Would Change “Everything” About Becky Lynch Rivalry

WWE veteran Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TMZ Sports’ Inside the Ring about various topics, including what she would have changed about her feud with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Flair said, “Everything. For me. For me. Not for Becks, for me? Well, because you know, she was the bad guy getting cheered, and I was the good guy getting booed. And instead of going, why are they booing me? Why don’t they like me? And then changing kind of how I worked. And it kind of made me insecure in the ring where I could have been, ‘Dude, they’re booing. They’re reacting. Go with it.’ You know, soak all of that in instead of shying away or trying to be liked. When you know someone is trying to be liked, that’s when everyone’s like, ‘Oh.’ So, I just like I learned so much from that. And and when I when I watch it back, I’m like, ‘Oh, what was I thinking?’ But still, very proud of the body of work. Like, the Evolution match was incredible, getting the main event. But yeah, I just go back. I’m just like, why did I do that?”

On her real-life tension with Becky Lynch and if it improves on-air feuds:

“No, I mean, yeah. I just think with Becky and I, we both want to be on top. It was just like with Sasha [Banks] and I. We both want to be on top. Like anytime you get two alphas in the room and they want to be the best, there’s gonna be tension. And I think that’s how it should be. If you’re not in the game to be the best, then what are you doing? Becky and I were always like, and here’s the thing with like Becks and I, you know, as she got better, I got better. As I got better, she got better. Like you want that. You want competition. Competition breeds competition. It’s how you get better.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)