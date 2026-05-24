GUNTHER Teases Potential Future Showdown With Brock Lesnar

WWE star GUNTHER recently appeared on the Italian Wrestling Channel to discuss various topics, including a potential match against “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, now that he has returned to the company.

GUNTHER said, “I wasn’t even there on that day at Mania, because it was the day after for me when a lot of it happened with Brock, so I only saw it in a headline, and that’s literally all the info I had. Obviously, he’s back now, but I haven’t thought about it. I’m really focused on what I’m doing with Cody now. I will be challenging for the WWE Undisputed Championship in Italy, and that’s my full focus right now. After I beat Cody, then Brock can challenge me, and we’ll do that.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)