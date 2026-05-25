Former WWE Star Opens Up About Backstage Politics During WWE Run

Former WWE star Enzo Amore recently appeared on “Mic Check with Mr. Anderson,” where he discussed several topics.

He noted that the top main eventers in WWE were not concerned about tag teams like himself and Big Cass, as well as The New Day, competing for their spots. Enzo also mentioned that he and Cass didn’t have to worry too much about backstage politics in WWE because they were a tag team focused on having fun.

Amore said, “We were fun, and I was fun, and you knew that I wasn’t. If you’re ****ing John Cena or Roman Reigns or AJ Styles, you know I’m not coming for your title right now. I’m in a tag team with this guy; we’re an entity. New Day, same difference for real, for the most part, for most of their run, which was incredible. Like, these guys are fun. You’re not intimidated by them if you’re like John Cena or Randy Orton or somebody.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)