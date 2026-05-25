Possible Spoiler For Women’s Title Match At WWE Clash In Italy

As reported by PWMania.com, it was announced during Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown that the current WWE Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, will defend her title against Jade Cargill in a rematch from WrestleMania 42.

This match was established in the opening segment, when Ripley addressed the attack by Cargill the previous week and stated that she accepted the rematch.

According to Rope Break, the creative plan as of last week was for Ripley to retain her championship against Cargill at Clash In Italy.

WWE Clash In Italy 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, with the first hour airing on ESPN.