Gunther Explains Why Sheamus Tops His Retirement Hit List

Gunther continues to embrace his growing reputation as WWE’s “Career Killer” following major victories over names such as Bill Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

During an appearance on Main Event Club, the reigning WWE star was asked to blind-rank the wrestlers he would most like to retire himself. At the top of his list was longtime rival Sheamus, followed by Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and CM Punk.

GUNTHER elaborated on why Sheamus earned the No. 1 spot on his list, pointing to their hard-hitting battles since his move to WWE’s main roster.

“So, the thing is, Brock is perfect for publicity. But there’s a famous personal matter that I want to settle with him — I want to retire him…. Sheamus was my first really, really big opponent on the main roster, and he made my life hell. He beat me up a lot, so he made me earn it. So, I hope I can kick his ass on the way out.”

The rivalry between GUNTHER and Sheamus has been widely praised by fans and critics alike, particularly following their standout clashes during GUNTHER’s historic Intercontinental Championship run.

Meanwhile, GUNTHER’s comments regarding Lesnar add even more intrigue to the possibility of a future showdown between the two dominant heavyweights. Lesnar recently returned to WWE television following his apparent retirement tease at WrestleMania 42.

GUNTHER is currently positioned near the top of WWE’s main event scene following his recent move to WWE SmackDown.