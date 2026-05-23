Ethan Page Reportedly Receiving Strong Praise Within WWE

Ethan Page has reportedly continued building significant momentum behind the scenes in World Wrestling Entertainment, with a new report indicating the former AEW star has made a strong impression internally since joining the company in 2024.

The update from WrestleVotes Radio was released just hours before Page challenges Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The title bout marks the first WWE main roster championship opportunity of Page’s career and represents his biggest match since signing with WWE.

According to WrestleVotes, Page has developed a highly respected reputation backstage thanks to both his professionalism and attention to detail.

“On the day of the biggest WWE match of his career to date, it’s worth noting how well received Ethan Page has been internally since arriving in WWE back in 2024.

A source once described Page as extremely respectful and detail-oriented behind the scenes, something that many feel has translated onto television throughout his time in NXT, AAA, and now Monday Night Raw. Regardless of tonight’s outcome, those spoken to believe Page has positioned himself very well moving forward, especially considering how quickly he’s risen in a relatively short amount of time.”

Page officially signed with WWE during the summer of 2024 following the expiration of his contract with All Elite Wrestling.

After debuting in WWE NXT, Page was immediately pushed as one of the brand’s top heel acts and eventually captured the NXT Championship during his run.

Since transitioning to the WWE main roster earlier this year, Page has become a regular fixture on WWE Raw while also becoming involved in WWE’s ongoing crossover partnership with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

His rapid rise through WWE programming has been viewed by many internally as one of the company’s more successful recent acquisitions from outside promotions.