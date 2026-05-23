Behind-The-Scenes Details Of Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania Announcement

Bianca Belair has opened up about the behind-the-scenes process that led to her surprise pregnancy announcement at WrestleMania 42, revealing that the idea was initially suggested by Triple H himself.

Before the WrestleMania 42 main event, Belair made a surprise appearance alongside John Cena and emotionally announced to fans that she and husband Montez Ford were expecting a child.

In a new video uploaded to YouTube, Belair detailed how the major moment was put together and admitted she originally was not planning to publicly reveal the pregnancy at all.

“So, originally I texted Hunter [Triple H] because when I first told Hunter that I was pregnant, he was super excited. He was like, ‘Oh, how do you want to announce it? What about WrestleMania?’”

Belair explained that she initially needed time to think about the idea and discuss it privately with Ford.

“And I was like, ‘Well, let me talk to Ken [Montez Ford] about it. But that would be cool. At least I can still be a part of WrestleMania, you know?’ I was like, ‘But let me think about it,’ because I was enjoying this bubble. I was in a space where I really just didn’t want to announce it.”

The former WWE Women’s Champion admitted she strongly considered keeping the pregnancy entirely private from the public.

“I honestly just wanted to tell my family and friends and just hard launch a baby maybe. Hell, not even post the baby. I was just like, ‘This is mine. I don’t want to announce it.’ I kind of wanted to be like Ally the Peloton instructor, how she never announced that she was pregnant but was just popping up everywhere. I was like, ‘I really don’t want to post it, you know?’”

Eventually, Belair and Ford began warming up to the idea of revealing the news at WrestleMania.

“And then finally we were talking and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do WrestleMania.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, what about me coming out at WrestleMania with my bump and just opening WrestleMania, and that’s how I announce my pregnancy?’”

However, because WWE was deep into WrestleMania season preparations at the time, Belair initially did not receive a response right away from Triple H, leading her to believe the idea may have been rejected.

“Well, it’s Mania season, so I didn’t really get a text back for a while because it’s Mania season. They’re busy, of course.”

“So then I’m like, ‘Okay, well, maybe it was an awful idea. Maybe it’s a no.’”

Belair then pivoted toward announcing the pregnancy separately during her birthday week instead.

“So I was like, ‘Okay, fine. f*ck it. I’ll just announce it on my birthday,’ which is one week before Mania.”

“And so we got dead set on that. Like, let’s announce it on my birthday. We’ll just post it, and when I go to Mania I can just go around and party around Las Vegas.”

According to Belair, that plan changed once Triple H eventually responded.

“And then we were dead set on that, and then Hunter texted me back and was like, ‘Oh, sorry for the delay.’”

Belair’s surprise appearance ultimately became one of the most talked-about emotional moments of WrestleMania 42 weekend, with fans and wrestlers alike celebrating the announcement across social media.