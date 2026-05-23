WWE Hall Of Famer Backs Potential Enzo Amore And Big Cass Reunion

JBL has shared a behind-the-scenes memory from the day Enzo Amore was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018, while also voicing strong support for a possible reunion between Enzo and Big Bill.

The comments came during a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, following reports from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select claiming WWE has active interest in bringing the former tag team partners back together.

According to the report, there is notable support backstage for the reunion, while Enzo was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center. Big Bill’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling is also reportedly set to expire around the end of May or early June.

JBL reflected on watching Enzo rise through WWE and praised the charisma that helped make the duo one of the company’s hottest acts during the mid-2010s.

“I think it’d be great. I was there when Enzo came in, and I saw him get over. Guy could talk, I mean, the guy has just an innate charisma about him, and he got over, he got over really well, you know. Cass did as well.”

JBL then recalled being backstage with Ron Simmons during the moment WWE officials informed Enzo he was being released.

“I was there also the day he got fired. I was sitting there in a backstage skit, me and Ron were doing a reunion there at either Raw or SmackDown, one of the two, and Dave Kapoor came in, I believe it was Dave came and says, ‘Hey, Vince needs to see you,’ and the way he said it, I thought, ‘That guy, he’s not coming back, he’s fired.’ And I looked at Ron, Ron goes, ‘He’s not coming back,’ and I said, ‘No, he’s not.’”

JBL noted that he was surprised WWE never brought Enzo back after the legal situation surrounding him concluded without charges.

“And sure enough, that’s when they pulled him in and let him go, because of the allegations that all turned out to be false, by the way, but they let him go, but didn’t bring him back after that. I was really surprised they didn’t after the allegations turned out to be false, but I think it’s a great time for Enzo.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also praised Enzo’s recent independent wrestling work, specifically mentioning his appearances with Fourth Row Wrestling.

“He’s been doing great stuff with the Fourth Row. I got my numbers wrong. Fourth Row, he did a great job with those guys. Those are good guys, by the way. I like those guys, and Enzo has done a good job with them, and I think he would be a lot better now than he was, and I thought then he was very good.”

The 2018 sexual assault investigation involving Amore was ultimately closed by the Phoenix Police Department without charges being filed.

Enzo and Cass originally became one of WWE’s most popular tag teams thanks to their standout microphone work and crowd reactions during their runs in both WWE NXT and on the WWE main roster. The team split in 2017 when Big Cass turned on Enzo during an episode of WWE Raw.

With Enzo now reportedly back in contact with WWE and Big Bill’s AEW future uncertain, speculation surrounding a reunion continues to grow.