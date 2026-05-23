Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, WWE RAW took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show served as the go-home event for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and was headlined by “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, who faced off against WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory in a singles match.

The event also featured a segment between “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. Additionally, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Scream Mode (comprised of WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige), defended their titles against The Judgment Day, which included “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez. There was also a Trios Tornado Match that saw The Original El Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos (Bruto Credo and Julio Credo) go up against El Grande Americano and Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano).

RAW included several notable segments, such as one featuring Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca, a Street Fight between Finn Bálor and The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh, and another segment involving WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, and The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso), among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was provided. The report mentioned that the show was internally titled “Challenges” and that Brock Lesnar was referred to simply as “a Superstar” in the rundown. Ella Envy and Emily Jaye also appeared as extras during the show.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns, Usos and Jacob Fatu opening segment.

– Shawn Daivari produced the Street Fight between Finn Bálor vs. JD McDonagh.

– Jason Jordan produced the Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch in-ring segment.

– Shane produced the Tornado Trios Match between The Original El Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos (Bruto Credo and Julio Credo) vs. El Grande Americano and Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano).

– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Scream Mode (WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige) vs. The Judgment Day (“The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez).

– Michael Hayes produced the Oba Femi Open Challenge with Brock Lesnar’s return.

– Michael Hayes and Chris Park (Abyss) produced the singles match between “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory.