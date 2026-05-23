Alexa Bliss Signs With New Talent Agency

According to Deadline.com, WWE star Alexa Bliss has obtained new representation by signing with the Prototype Talent Agency for all areas of her career.

The report also mentioned that Bliss had previously been with Paradigm and will continue to be represented by Leverage Management and Hinshaw Law.

Bliss is currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster and has pursued several ventures outside of wrestling. These include her podcast and WWE Network show “Uncool With Alexa Bliss.”

She has also appeared on reality shows like “Carpool Karaoke” and “The Masked Singer,” as well as on programs such as “Punky Brewster.” Additionally, she has lent her voice to various animated projects.

Most recently, Bliss appeared on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown during the opening segment alongside her tag team partner, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Bliss, Flair, and Ripley are set to face Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab at Saturday Night’s Main Event later tonight.