Updated Ticket Sales Revealed For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to hold the 44th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight, May 23rd, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

According to WrestleTix, WWE has sold 10,039 tickets so far. Notably, ticket sales have increased by 385 tickets in just one day.

For context, the last time WWE held an event at this venue, the Sunday Stunner on April 21st, 2024, it sold 5,368 tickets. Currently, the lowest-priced ticket available is $66.80, with 692 tickets listed on the resale market.

This will be the second time WWE has hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event special this year. The first edition took place at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on January 24th. The 45th edition of this special will occur on July 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The card for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV later tonight features two tag team title matches—one for the men and one for the women—as well as a match between Penta and “All Ego” Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Title, among other exciting bouts.