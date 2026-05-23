Saturday, May 23, 2026
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First Hour Of WWE Clash In Italy Set To Air On ESPN

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Clash
WWE Clash

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which served as the go-home show for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company announced that the first hour of next weekend’s WWE Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE) will be broadcast on ESPN.

This move follows a similar pattern set by WWE Backlash and both nights of WrestleMania 42. The first hour of WWE Backlash aired on ESPN2, while the first hours of WrestleMania 42 were shown on ESPN2 and ESPN for night one and night two, respectively.

According to the announcement, the first hour of next weekend’s PLE on ESPN will feature a WWE Women’s Championship match between reigning champion Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill.

WWE Clash in Italy is scheduled for Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The show will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

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