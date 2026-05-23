Saturday, May 23, 2026
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WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, Florida 5/22/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Lizzy Rain def. Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy def. Braxton Cole in a Singles Match.

– Martinez def. Masyn Holiday in a Singles Match.

– Tate Wilder def. Ulka Sasaki in a Singles Match.

– “Super” Sean Legacy, Dorian Van Dux and EK Prosper def. DarState (Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Dion Lennox) via DQ in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– BirthRight’s Charlie Dempsey def. Elijah Holyfield in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley and Kendal Grey def. ZARIA and Kelani Jordan in a Tag Team Match.

– Karmen Petrovic def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Naraku and Tristan Angels in a Tag Team Match.

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