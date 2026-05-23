WWE Reportedly Interested In Top International Wrestling Star

According to Fightful Select, Hiromu Takahashi is being discussed internally as a potential signing for WWE NXT. He is considered “the big rumored candidate” among current free agents or wrestlers who may soon become available and attract WWE’s attention.

Sean Ross Sapp described the idea of Takahashi joining NXT as a “no-brainer” but noted the ongoing debate about whether a wrestler with his international reputation and experience actually needs a developmental stop before moving to WWE’s main roster.

At this point, the situation remains speculative, and there has been no official confirmation that Takahashi has signed with WWE or agreed to join NXT. The report also mentioned Nikki Blackheart as another talent who is expected to be viewed internally as a possible addition to NXT. However, no other names were identified as potential WWE signings in the same report.

Takahashi has long been one of the most recognizable names in NJPW, especially in the junior heavyweight division. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering high-energy matches, engaging character work, and winning several major titles within the company. His potential appearance in WWE is likely to generate significant interest from both WWE and NJPW audiences, given his popularity and in-ring prowess.