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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will be signing their contract for WWE Clash In Italy. Additionally, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will open the show following a brutal attack by the returning Brock Lesnar on Monday’s episode of RAW.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

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