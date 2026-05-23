WWE Announces First Main Events For Upcoming European Tour

WWE has announced the lineups for its upcoming European live events scheduled for May 28th in Liverpool, England, and June 2nd in Strasbourg, France. Both shows will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

The May 28 event in Liverpool will also feature a Street Fight between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, as well as an Intercontinental Championship match between Penta and Dominik Mysterio. Additional names slated to appear in Liverpool include Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Danhausen.

For the June 2 show in Strasbourg, WWE has announced another Street Fight, this time featuring Jacob Fatu against Drew McIntyre. The Strasbourg lineup will also include appearances from Seth Rollins, The Vision, Oba Femi, Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, and Tiffany Stratton. These are the currently advertised matches and appearances for the opening stretch of WWE’s European tour.

This tour takes place just days before Clash in Italy, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, and it is expected to further develop several major storylines related to WWE’s current championship scene and the post-WrestleMania direction. Over the past year, WWE has expanded its international schedule, with Europe remaining one of the company’s largest markets for live events outside North America.