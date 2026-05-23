Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (5/29/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air live overseas on Netflix and on tape delay in the United States via the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET at the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain. It will also be available to international viewers on Netflix and will serve as the go-home show for WWE Clash in Italy.

Currently, the only match scheduled for next week’s show is The Miz versus Axiom in a singles match.

The match was set up during a backstage segment featuring Cathy Kelley interviewing The Miz and Kit Wilson. Kelley asked about the contents of Danhausen’s laboratory, eliciting a dismissive response from The Miz. Following this, Fraxiom entered the scene, and Axiom noted that Miz’s misfortunes might be due to Danhausen’s curse. Feeling disrespected, Miz challenged Axiom to a match in his hometown next week, which Axiom accepted.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.