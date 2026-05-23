Backstage WWE Change Involving Triple H Reportedly Confirmed

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has not been an active member of the talent roster for some time. He was officially removed from the internal list of active talents earlier this month.

This move was not unexpected, as Triple H has been retired for several years due to health issues. He announced his retirement at WrestleMania 38 after experiencing a cardiac incident in 2021.

Currently, Triple H serves as WWE’s head of creative, a position he took over in 2022.

His last in-ring performance was at a WWE live event in June 2019, where he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. Following WrestleMania 42, he reportedly signed a new deal.