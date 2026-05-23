Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Italy 2026

WWE has announced the lineup for its 2026 Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE), set to take place next weekend.

WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Jade Cargill.

Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will defend his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat Match. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face “The Ruler” Oba Femi in a singles match.

Furthermore, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 will take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.