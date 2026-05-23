Saturday, May 23, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Marie Malenko Comments On Signing With WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Marie Malenko
Marie Malenko | Pro Wrestling Noah

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE announced four new recruits on Wednesday: Mason Rook, Nicole Martinez, Marcus Brown, and Lacey Simon. Lacey Simon is the new ring name for Marie Malenko.

Malenko recently took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on her signing.

Malenko wrote, since birth babyyyyyy. knew what I wanted and got it. let’s get to work. Gods plan.✍️ #wwe #wwenxt #wwesuperstar #nepobaby #3rdgeneration”

Marie Malenko is the daughter of Dean Malenko, a veteran of WWE and WCW, and the granddaughter of the legendary Boris Malenko. She signed with WWE in late March after attending a tryout in February. There is currently no information on when Malenko, also known as Simon, will make her debut on WWE NXT television, but updates will be provided as they become available.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lacey Simon (@mariemalenko)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved