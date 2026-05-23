Marie Malenko Comments On Signing With WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE announced four new recruits on Wednesday: Mason Rook, Nicole Martinez, Marcus Brown, and Lacey Simon. Lacey Simon is the new ring name for Marie Malenko.

Malenko recently took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on her signing.

Malenko wrote, since birth babyyyyyy. knew what I wanted and got it. let’s get to work. Gods plan.✍️ #wwe #wwenxt #wwesuperstar #nepobaby #3rdgeneration”

Marie Malenko is the daughter of Dean Malenko, a veteran of WWE and WCW, and the granddaughter of the legendary Boris Malenko. She signed with WWE in late March after attending a tryout in February. There is currently no information on when Malenko, also known as Simon, will make her debut on WWE NXT television, but updates will be provided as they become available.