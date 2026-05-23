Adam Copeland Explains Why Leaving WWE For AEW Was A “No-Brainer”

Adam Copeland has opened up about his decision to leave World Wrestling Entertainment for All Elite Wrestling, explaining that the opportunity to work with close friends and fresh opponents made the move impossible to pass up.

During an interview with ClutchPoints.com, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on what ultimately led him to AEW after decades with WWE.

“My three best friends in the industry work there, and they all say they’re having an absolute blast — sign me up! It was a no-brainer.”

Copeland also admitted that creatively, he felt he had already accomplished nearly everything he wanted to during his WWE run, which made the idea of facing new opponents especially appealing.

“I’d kind of worked everyone there was to work in WWE that I wanted to. Obviously, there are still some [I didn’t work with], but I looked at AEW and the most glaring one I’d never wrestled [was] Samoa Joe. That’s crazy.”

Since arriving in AEW, Copeland has been involved in several major storylines and marquee matches, including his renewed alliance with longtime tag team partner Christian Cage.

When asked whether he regrets not making the move to AEW earlier in his career, Copeland made it clear he has no interest in second-guessing the timing of his journey.

“I don’t look in the rear view. The only thing I take from the rear view is lessons. It all happened the way it was gonna happen… If you had said 10 years ago, ‘We’re gonna get Christian and Copeland together as a team and they’re gonna face FTR in AEW in an ‘I Quit’ match with careers on the line for the tag team titles,’ you’d go, ‘Well, that sounds awesome, but that’s clearly not gonna happen ’cause two of those dudes are retired.’ Yet, here we are. It’s all gravy.”

Copeland’s AEW run has allowed him to revisit rivalries and partnerships from throughout his career while also sharing the ring with talents he never had the chance to face during his WWE tenure.

The former multi-time world champion remains one of AEW’s most recognizable stars and continues to play a major role in the company’s featured storylines heading into the second half of 2026.