Tony Khan Breaks Silence On Major Media Merger Impacting AEW

Tony Khan has publicly expressed confidence in All Elite Wrestling’s future amid the proposed merger between Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, stating that he believes the deal will ultimately strengthen AEW’s media position rather than hurt it.

Khan discussed the situation during an appearance on Bloomberg TV’s The Close while promoting this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in New York.

The proposed Paramount-Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has become one of the biggest business storylines surrounding AEW in recent months due to the company’s current media relationship with WBD and Paramount’s existing ties to WWE premium live events.

Despite ongoing speculation, Khan made it clear that he sees the merger as a positive development for AEW.

“I am very excited about Paramount acquiring WB and Paramount and WB coming together. This is going to be great for AEW.”

When asked directly whether he believes Paramount would continue supporting AEW after the merger is finalized, Khan left no room for uncertainty.

“100%.”

Khan also explained why he believes the combined streaming and cable infrastructure would benefit AEW’s reach moving forward.

“With the power of HBO Max and Paramount Plus together, it’s more buyers for our PPVs and more people watching the AEW shows. I think it will make TBS and TNT stronger cable channels with Paramount and David Ellison coming in.”

Khan additionally referenced his personal relationship with David Ellison, the head of Skydance Media, noting that both families have longstanding ties to NFL ownership and the sports business world.

AEW currently operates under a domestic media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery that runs through 2027, with WBD holding an additional one-year extension option. At present, AEW programming airs primarily on TBS and TNT, while AEW pay-per-views stream domestically on HBO Max.

Paramount Plus currently does not carry professional wrestling programming.

The merger itself remains subject to regulatory approval and must still clear multiple legal and financial hurdles before becoming official.

Meanwhile, AEW heads into Double or Nothing with significant momentum. Sunday’s pay-per-view from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York has reportedly surpassed 13,800 tickets distributed and is currently on pace to become the second-highest-grossing domestic pay-per-view event in AEW history.