AEW Dynamite/Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 5/20/2026

WrestleNomics reports that the first two hours of last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 613,000 viewers and posted a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The final hour, which included the Collision portion of the show, drew an average of 413,000 viewers and earned a 0.06 rating in the same demographic. Overall, the three hours averaged 546,300 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

For Dynamite, viewership increased by 4.79% from the previous week’s figure of 585,000 and rose by 10% from the prior week’s rating of 0.10 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was the highest since the April 15 episode, which had a 0.12 rating. Additionally, total viewership was the best since the April 22 episode, which attracted 617,000 viewers.

For Collision, viewership was up 7.55% from the May 19 audience of 384,000 and remained steady at 0.06 in the key demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership on HBO Max, and those numbers are not directly comparable due to different timeslots. For instance, when the show was previously paired with Dynamite on May 6, the Collision hour drew a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 429,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a rating of 0.110 in the key 18-49 demographic and 632,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.166 and 617,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.065 in the key demographic and 408,000 viewers in 2025, compared to its previous year’s rating of 0.129 and 439,000 viewers for the same timeframe.

The episode was headlined by AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), who defended their titles against The Conglomeration’s AEW World Trios Champions, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong.