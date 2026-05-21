Jim Ross Reveals Doctors Tested Him For Dementia And Alzheimer’s

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross has opened up about his latest health evaluations, revealing that he recently underwent neurological testing connected to dementia and Alzheimer’s screenings.

Speaking on the newest episode of Grilling JR, the 74-year-old broadcaster discussed a recent appointment with his neurologist, where doctors conducted blood work and additional testing as part of ongoing monitoring related to his health.

“I had a very positive doctor’s appointment with my neurologist. Everybody’s getting in on the act, man. So the neurologist and I had an appointment, and they took a bunch of blood and ran some tests. I think they’re worried about me losing my dementia or Alzheimer’s, and I said, what the hell you gonna do about it? There’s not a cure, you know. If there’s meds I could be taking preventively, tell me what they are, and I’ll do it. But you know, we’ll see how it works out. But I’m going through a lot of tests now, and I don’t feel bad at all. I feel great, actually.”

Ross has dealt with several significant health issues in recent years, including blood clots, vertigo, neuropathy, sleep apnea, and skin cancer surgery in 2025. Despite those challenges, the longtime wrestling voice said he currently feels good physically while acknowledging the realities that come with aging.

“But you know, Conrad, let me tell you, somebody getting old is a bitch. It’s a bitch.”

Ross also reflected positively on a recent fan convention appearance in Detroit alongside longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, describing the event as one of the highlights of his recent years in wrestling.

According to Ross, the turnout was the largest he and Lawler have ever experienced together at a fan event.

“Weekends like last weekend in Detroit make it all worthwhile, knowing from seeing so many fans with their T-shirts and their signs, and all that sh**. I love it. I’m just a bigger fan. I think they call them marks. I don’t think that’s what I am, a mark. Happy to say I am. So, you know, it was a great weekend. The biggest turnout that he and I have ever had together, really. It’s unbelievable. For three days and long days, so it was a lot of fun, a lot of good basic people, wrestling fans and dads and grandpas and stuff like that. It was just good, man. It was so diverse and fun to shoot the breeze with.”

Ross continues to play a major role in All Elite Wrestling, regularly contributing to commentary duties on major events and television programming.

He is currently scheduled to call this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view and remains one of the most respected voices in professional wrestling history.