AEW Star Reveals A Comeback Is Not Likely To Happen

Don’t expect to see Kota Ibushi on AEW programming anytime soon.

He won’t be there.

The Japanese pro wrestling star surfaced via Instagram this week to give an update on his lengthy injury absence, noting that a comeback doesn’t seem likely at this time.

Kota Ibushi wrote the following on Instagram:

“Thank you all so much for everything up until now. I’m Kota Ibushi, a professional wrestler who has been active for 22 years. I was able to fulfill many dreams in the world of professional wrestling and I truly had a wonderful life as a wrestler. I am currently sidelined due to a right leg injury sustained last November. To be honest, a comeback seems unlikely for now. I turned 44 today. So I decided, Kota Ibushi, I want to give back to the professional wrestling world. The professional wrestling world is currently facing a serious crisis: Shinjuku FACE is closing down. This venue, where I’ve had many matches, is a place that professional wrestling organizations have been grateful to. In particular, it was the perfect venue for independent wrestling promotions to hold regular shows. I believe that the disappearance of such venues is equivalent to a crisis for the culture of professional wrestling. Therefore, Kota Ibushi will put his body on the line. I’m putting my body on the line to earn money. I am going to build a pro wrestling venue. So, please cooperate with me. Please give me work, no matter how small the project may be. My leg isn’t fully recovered, so I can’t play the match, but I’ll manage to get through everything else with sheer willpower. And, with the money they earn, I’ll build a professional wrestling venue. I don’t care how long it takes! I want to give back to the professional wrestling world in the end. To achieve this, I need your cooperation. I look forward to your DMs. Thank you!”