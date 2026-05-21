AEW Reveals New TikTok Dynamite Pre-Show Debuting On May 27

AEW and Warner Bros Discovery issued the following:

AEW, Warner Bros. Discovery and TikTok Launch First-Ever AEW TikTok LIVE Pre-Show — AEW Advance — Ahead of AEW Dynamite on May 27

Hosts Arkady Aura and Lexy Nair to Give Fans an Interactive Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Energy, Personalities and Build-Up Before AEW Dynamite Goes Live on TBS & HBO Max from Philadelphia

WHAT:

AEW, Warner Bros. Discovery and TikTok are collaborating on a special AEW-themed TikTok LIVE event ahead of AEW Dynamite live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 27 starting at 6 p.m. ET, creating a companion experience designed to bring fans closer to the personalities, energy, and spectacle surrounding AEW.

Titled AEW Advance, the TikTok LIVE pre-show will give fans an all-access pass inside the electric atmosphere at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center before AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS and HBO Max, as the AEW world braces for the fallout from this weekend’s stacked AEW Double or Nothing.

The event will simulcast across @aew, @aewontv, and @tbsnetwork on TikTok.

WHO:

Hosted by AEW ring announcer Arkady Aura and AEW backstage interviewer Lexy Nair, AEW Advance is a 60-minute TikTok LIVE event bringing fans behind-the-scenes of AEW Dynamite.

Featured segments include exclusive access to AEW stars “get ready with me” content, pre-show routines, appearances from AEW personalities and executives, previews of scheduled storylines and matches from the night, and behind-the-scenes looks at the arena atmosphere as fans fill the venue ahead of airtime. Viewers may also get a glimpse of announcer preparations and other select pre-show moments featuring rising AEW stars.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 27

TikTok LIVE Pre-Show Window: 6-7 p.m. ET

AEW Dynamite will follow live on TBS and HBO Max at 8 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

On TikTok LIVE via @aew, @aewontv, and @tbsnetwork