Willow Nightingale Vacates AEW TBS Title Due To Shoulder Injury

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which serves as the go-home show for AEW Double or Nothing, Willow Nightingale announced that she has suffered a shoulder injury and will be sidelined for some time.

As a result, she has been forced to withdraw from the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and will also vacate the TBS Championship.

Nightingale’s original opponent, Alex Windsor, will now face a wild-card opponent in the first round at Double or Nothing. The injury occurred during her match against Red Velvet for the TBS Championship on the May 16th episode of Collision. There is currently no information regarding how long Nightingale will be out of action. Additionally, it was announced that the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match between Athena and Mina Shirakawa is now scheduled to take place at Double or Nothing.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will be held on Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The event will air live on pay-per-view.