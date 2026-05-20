AEW Dynamite & Collision Results – May 20, 2026

* The show kicks off from Portland, ME.

Chris Jericho & The Young Bucks Talk Stadium Stampede

We see a clip from earlier of the day with Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks. They talk about their Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. The Young Bucks call themselves The Bucks of Jericho but Jericho says he was thinking more Y2Jackson.

Chris Jericho & The Young Bucks vs. Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis

Inside the arena we go, where the entrances begin for our opening contest, which is a preview of what’s to come at Stadium Stampede at AEW Double Or Nothing this weekend. The bell rings and we are under way. Jericho and Ricochet start the match but Ricochet tags Andrade in.

Jericho with a head lock but Andrade throws him to the ropes and Jericho with a chop to the chest. Jericho throws Andrade to the ropes but Andrade rolls to the outside of the ring. Andrade begins talking to two females at ringside and they take a selfie with him.

Andrade turns around and Jericho with a chop to the chest. Andrade back in the ring and Jericho tags Nick into the match. The Young Bucks get in the ring and Andrade is triple teamed. Nick grabs Andrade but Andrade gets him in the corner and Davis is tagged in.

Davis with right hands. Ricochet is tagged in. Andrade gets in the ring but Nick takes them both down. Matt is tagged in and he hits Andrade with a northern lights suplex. Matt slams Ricochet face first and he double suplexes Andrade and Ricochet.

Nick is tagged in and The Young Bucks with a suicide dive onto Ricochet and Andrade. Jericho climbs the top rope and he lands a splash onto Ricochet, Andrade and Davis. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Matt is in the ring with Ricochet. He tags Jericho in and Ricochet tags Andrade in. Jericho with a shoulder tackle. Jericho climbs the top rope and lands a double axe handle. Jericho with a bull dog.

Ricochet gets on the ring apron but Jericho hits him with a right hand. Davis gets in the ring and Matt hits him with a right hand. Both teams are in the ring. Jericho and The Young Bucks with three hurricanranas off the top rope. The Young Bucks super kick Andrade and Jericho hits him with the Code Breaker.

He goes for the cover but Ricochet breaks it up. Jericho tags Matt in and Matt tags Nick in. The Young Bucks super kick Andrade and Davis. Ricochet jumps off the top rope but they double super kick him. Matt goes for a splash on Andrade but he moves out of the way. Andrade with a suplex onto Nick and he lands the three amigos.

Andrade suplexes Nick onto Matt. Andrade climbs the top rope and goes for the moon sault but Matt moves out of the way, Andrade lands on his feet, goes for a moon sault but Matt gets his knees up. Nick with the Canadian Destroyer and the Young Bucks with the BTE Trigger.

Matt goes for the cover but Ricochet breaks it up. Jericho grabs Ricochet but Ricochet kicks him away. Ricochet to the ropes but Jericho clotheslines him to the outside. Jericho with a baseball slide. Jericho to the outside but Ricochet slams him into the announce table.

Ricochet climbs on a piece of equipment and lifts Jericho up. Jericho with a right hand and he back suplexes Ricochet through a table. Matt climbs the top rope but Davis trips him up. Andrade goes for a spinning elbow onto Nick but he moves out of the way and Andrade hits Davis.

The Young Bucks with the BTE Trigger onto Andrade. Matt goes for the cover but Andrade kicks out. Davis grabs a chair and that distracts the referee. Out comes David Finlay and he hits Mat with a shillelagh. Andrade goes for the cover and gets the pin. The rest of the Stampede teams come out and brawl all over the arena.

Winners: Ricochet, Andrade & Mark Davis

Darby Allin Talks Being A Fighting Champion

From there, the show heads into a commercial break. This time when we return, we shoot backstage where we see Renee Paquette is with Darby Allin. She asks him why he keeps defending his titles.

He says he has no choice, this is the greatest feeling in the world to be World Champion. He says it’s hair against title. He says MJF is the most vain man in the world. He tells Speedball, he will do whatever it takes.

Anything Goes

Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Back to the ring we go for our advertised ‘Anything Goes’ match pitting “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa one-on-one against the master of “Redneck Kung Fu” Mark Briscoe. The bell rings and we are under way. Mark comes out with a garbage can and a kendo stick. Ciampa with a right hand.

Ciampa to the outside of the ring and he grabs a mouse trap but the mouse trap get son his hand. Mark to the outside and he hits Ciampa with a right hand. Mark grabs a broom and he breaks it across Ciampa’s back. Mark pulls a table from under the ring and he places it at ringside.

Mark gets on the ring apron and lands a cannonball onto Ciampa. Mark grabs a metal chain and he chokes Ciampa with it. Mark places Ciampa on the table and Mark climbs the top rope but Ciampa with a right hand. Ciampa places the chain around Mark’s neck.

He then pulls Mark crashing through the table. Ciampa throws Mark back into the ring. Ciampa grabs a cheese grater and he grates Mark’s forehead with it. Mark begins to bleed from his forehead. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

The show returns and we see Briscoe use a fire extinguisher in Ciampa’s face, but Ciampa hits him with a baking sheet. Briscoe comes back with right hands and suplexes Ciampa. Briscoe sets up another table and hits Ciampa with the bakins sheet.

Briscoe staples barbed wire to the table and hits Ciampa with a trashcan. Ciampa comes back and rakes Briscoe’s face into the barbed wire and staples more of it to the table. Ciampa staples the commentator’s notes to Briscoe’s head and gets him back into the ring.

Ciampa puts on a thumbtack knee pad, but Briscoe drop toe holds him into a ladder. Briscoe stabs Ciampa with a screwdriver and busts him open, but Ciampa suplexes him into the ladder. Ciampa goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two.

They exchange strikes and Ciampa delivers a knee strike with the tacks and sets up a chair in the ring. Ciampa goes for the Psycho Driller, but Briscoe escapes and delivers uppercuts. Briscoe puts two chairs back-to-back and grabs Ciampa.

He then throws Ciampa down onto them. Briscoe delivers the Jay Driller through the barbed wire table and gets him back into the ring. Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow and gets the pin fall. With that said, the master of “Redneck Kung Fu” prevails over “The Psycho Killer.”

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Swerve Strickland & Bandido Issues Come To A Head

Inside the ring we see Tony Schiavone. He is interrupted by Prince Nana. Nana says Schiavone looks like an old substitute teacher talking to a bunch of fools, and then tells him to get out of the ring. Nana then introduces Swerve Strickland. Before Strickland can get into the ring, Bandido attacks him.

They brawl back and forth, and then Nana gets involved to help Strickland take advantage. Strickland gets Bandido into the ring and sets up for a Vertebreaker on a chair, but Bandido escapes and press slams Strickland to the mat. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Strickland gets to his feet and throws the chair at him. Bandido catches it, but Strickland escapes the ring as Bandido swings it at him.

Willow Nightingale Relinquishes TBS Title, Pulls Out Of Owen Hart Cup

Now we shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette is standing by with Willow Nightingale. Nightingale says winning the AEW TBS Championship was one of the greatest moments of her career. Nightingale says she won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament before.

She says she had a previous reign with the TBS title, and became half of the first AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions. Nightingale says she always said she would step up to any challenger at any time, and if she couldn’t then she didn’t deserve to hold the title.

Nightingale says she was injured in her most recent title defense against Red Velvet, and she is now forced to withdraw from the tournament and relinquish the TBS title. Nightingale says she will be back, but she doesn’t know when, but when she is she is going right to the top.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s theme. Out comes the AEW Continental Champion through the crowd for a title eliminator bout. His opponent, Kyle O’Reilly of The Conglomeration, also makes his entrance. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, Moxley applies a waist-lock and transitions into a side-headlock. Moxley takes O’Reilly down, but O’Reilly turns it into a waist-lock. They get to their feet, but Moxley takes O’Reilly right back down. O’Reilly counters out.

They have a stalemate as they get to the ropes. Moxley delivers a right hand and an elbow strike before chopping O’Reilly in the corner. Moxley delivers right hands, but O’Reilly comes back with a knee strike and sweeps Moxley’s legs from under him.

O’Reilly kicks Moxley in the corner and follows with a suplex for a one count. They exchange strikes and Moxley delivers a body shot to drop O’Reilly to the mat. Moxley grinds his elbow and fingers into O’Reilly’s face before delivers more body shots.

Moxley backs away and charges, but O’Reilly sends him to the floor. O’Reilly runs the ropes, but his midsection gives out and Moxley drops him with a kick to the face. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see this championship eliminator contest still in progress, with the action starting to pick up. Moxley has O’Reilly in a body scissors hold, but O’Reilly rakes his eyes. O’Reilly delivers round kicks and dropkicks Moxley’s knee.

O’Reilly connects with an elbow strike and takes Moxley to the mat. O’Reilly delivers a leaping knee strike and applies an ankle lock, but Moxley gets to the ropes. O’Reilly kicks Moxley to the floor, and then they exchange kicks and clotheslines on the floor.

O’Reilly gets Moxley back into the ring and goes up top, but Moxley cuts him off with an elbow strike. Moxley bites O’Reilly’s head and grinds his fingernails into his back. Moxley drops O’Reilly with a superplex, but O’Reilly rolls through the pin attemps and locks in a cross arm-breaker.

O’Reilly transitions into an ankle lock, but Moxley gets free and applies the Bulldog Choke. O’Reilly gets to the ropes and drags Moxley to the floor before dropkicking him into the barricade. O’Reilly gets Moxley back into the ring, but Moxley counters with a cutter for a two count.

Moxley delivers rights and lefts, but O’Reilly counters with a triangle hold. Moxley delivers body shots, but O’Reilly takes him down with an overhead throw. O’Reilly delivers a PK, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Moxley delivers a body shot and goes for a stomp, but O’Reilly dodges and applies an ankle lock.

O’Reilly grapevines the leg, but the time limit expires. After the match, O’Reilly says he didn’t survive a damn thing, but Moxley abrely survived him. O’Reilly says when he gets his rematch, he wants no time limits and he will take the title from Moxley.

Winner: Time-Limit Draw (Kyle O’Reilly Earns Shot)

Backstage With Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida

We shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette interviews Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Shida says they are both fighting for the AEW Women’s World Championship on Sunday, and Statlander says she will be cleared by then.

Shida says they are going to be watching the women in the Owen Hart Tournament. Statlander tells Shida to watch herself before walking away, and Shida tells the women in the tournament to get ready to fight.

Backstage With Rush

Backstage, Rush says if Allin survives this week, he wants his shot at the AEW World title next Wednesday. Rush tells Allin that he will show him that when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. And with that said, we head back to the ring.

Athena & Triangle of Madness vs. Mina Shirakawa, Thunder Rosa & The Brawling Birds

The bell sounds and we see Athena and Rosa start the match. Athena takes advantage after a bit of back-and-forth. Rosa gets Athena in the corner, and Windsor tags in. Athena escapes to her corner and Blue tags in. Windsor and Hayter double-team Blue after Hayter tags in, and then Thekla and Shirakawa tag in.

Shirakawa trips Thekla up and connects with an elbow strike. Shirakwa connects with a tornillo and goes for the cover, but Thekla kicks out as the show heads to a commercial. Back from the break, Shirakawa and Blue exchange strikes. Blue slams Shirakawa down by her hair, and then Hart and Thekla apply Tarantulas in the ropes.

Athena tags in and delivers an elbow strike to Shirakawa before getting a two count. Shirakawa comes back with a hurricanrana, and then Blue and Rosa tag in. Rosa delivers clotheslines and follows with a shot in the corner. Rosa delivers double knees to Blue and follows with a low dropkick against the ropes.

Rosa delivers a Northern Lights suplex, but Thekla breaks up the cover. The match breaks down and Athena takes control for her team. Athena goes for a dive through the ropes, but Shirakawa kicks her in the face and dives from the apron. Athena catches her, but Shirakawa counters with a DDT on the floor.

Rosa delivers a shot to Blue, but Thekla tags in. Rose dropkicks Thekla into the corner, but Blue drops her with a knee strike. The Birds pull blue to the floor and double-team her. Thekla grabs her title belt, and Hart spits the black mist in Rosa’s face behind the referee’s back. Thekla grabs Rosa and rolls her up for the victory.

Winners: Athena & Triangle of Madness

Backstage With JetSpeed

JetSpeed are backstage. Kevin Knight asks Mike Bailey how he feels, and Bailey says he feels great. Knight says all of Bailey’s hard work will pay off when he wins the World title tonight, and then says he would love to challenge him for it. Bailey accepts the challenge and Knight tells him to get it done.

AEW World Championship

Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bailey

It’s main event time!

The final match of the AEW Dynamite portion of tonight’s combined three-hour event is now set to go, as Darby Allin and ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey each make their way to the ring for their scheduled main event championship clash. The bell sounds and off we go.

Bailey delivers a few quick kicks to Allin and follows with Time Adventure in the corner. Bailey sets up for Ultimate Weapon, but Allin rolls to the apron. Bailey connects with more kicks and takes Allin’s legs out from under him. Bailey drops Allin with a triangle moonsault and delivers right hands on the outside.

Bailey delivers the 450 knee drop and connects with another knee drop from the steps. Bailey clubs Allin across the back on the barricade and stands up, but Allin crotches him on top of the barricade. Allin delivers a Scorpion Death Drop on top of the barricade as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see Allin and Bailey are still on the outside. Allin puts the steps on top of Bailey’s foot, but Bailey comes back with a kick to Allin’s face as he gets free. Allin sends Bailey into the commentary table with a dive through the ropes, and then gets him back into the ring.

Allin goes for a Coffin Splash, but Bailey dropkicks him in the back. Bailey delivers Time Adventure and goes for Ultimate Weapon, but Allin dodges it and hits the Coffin Drop to Bailey’s back. Allin goes for the cover, but MJF puts Bailey’s foot on the bottom rope.

Knight runs out and backs MJF to the commentary table. Bailey drops Allin with a side-headlock take over and gets a two count. Bailey gets a straitjacket pin for a two count, and then kicks Allin in the head. Bailey connects with a spinning back kick and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two.

Bailey delivers a PK and follows with a knee strike. Bailey kicks Allin in the face and goes for the Flamingo Driver, but Allin gets free. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and Allin delivers a Scorpion Death Drop.

Allin stomps on Bailey’s midsection.

He then locks in the Scorpion Deathlock, but Bailey makes it to the ropes. Allin delivers the Coffin Drop to Bailey’s back, and then locks in the Scorpion Deathlock again for the submission. After the match, MJF leaves through the crowd. That ends the Dynamite portion of tonight’s event.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Darby Allin

MJF Tries To Cut Darby Allin’s Hair

With that said, the Collision portion of the show opens with Allin and Bailey still down in the ring. Knight gets into the ring and gives Allin the World title. Knight tells Bailey to keep his head up and says he just gave Allin the fight of his lifetime. Knight says he knows Allin can beat MJF again and everyone is counting on him to do it.

Knight helps Allin to his feet and leaves the ring with Bailey. MJF comes back to the ring and attacks Allin. MJF grabs some hair clippers from under the ring and tries to use them on Allin, but Allin blocks him and grabs the clippers. MJF escapes before Allin can use them, and they stare each other down. That’s how things wrap up.

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Backstage, the Death Riders hype Will Ospreay up for his upcoming match. We then head inside the arena, where we go back down to ringside for said match. Shibata immediately goes for an arm-bar, but Ospreay fights out and gets to the ropes.

Shibata goes for a handshake, but Ospreay flips him off and takes him down. Ospreay works over Shibata’s ankle and goes for a surfboard submission, but Shibata gets free and takes Ospreay to the apron. Shibata suplexes Ospreay on the apron and the floor before slamming his face into the apron.

Shibata sets up a chair and puts Ospreay in it before kicking him in the chest. Shibata gets Ospreay back into the ring and delivers elbow strikes in the corner. Ospreay comes back with a kick to the face and delivers elbow strikes of his own.

Shibata comes back with more elbow strikes, and then Ospreay drops him with a kick to the face. Ospreay drops Shibata with a cross-body over the top rope as the show heads to a commercial break as the action in this one-on-one contest continues.

The show returns and Ospreay drops Shibata with a springboard elbow strike and gets a two count. Ospreay works over Shibata’s arm and follows with a chop. Shibata comes back and applies a front face-lock before delivering a dropkick in the corner.

Shibata throws Ospreay to the mat and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Shibata delivers kicks to Ospreay’s chest, but Ospreay comes back with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Ospreay lines up for the Hidden Blade, but Anthony Bowens comes to ringside.

This distracts him, allowing Shibata to deliver his own Hidden Blade, but he only gets a two count. Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir confront Bowens, and Shibata goes for a cross arm-breaker on Ospreay. Ospreay counters with a Styles Clash and follows with the Hidden Blade for the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Samoa Joe Challenges Will Ospreay For AEW Double Or Nothing

After the match, Samoa Joe comes to the entrance area. Joe says Ospreay got saved by his friends again, but he will have him to himself soon. Joe says Ospreay chose not to be his friend, and he will suffer the consequences at Double or Nothing.

Joe says he is going to give Ospreay his dream match, because he will put his ass to sleep. Ospreay says when he was out after his surgery, he would look at his phone and see people doubting him and saying he wouldn’t be the same when he came back.

Ospreay says people have been saying “Joe’s gonna kill you” for 20 years, but asks Joe how he can kill him if he has already died in the ring. Ospreay says the winner of the Owen Hart Tournament gets a title shot at All In in Wembley, and that is going to be him. Ospreay says the Death Riders have helped rebuild him.

Backstage With Cope & Cage

Cage and Cope are backstage. Cope says they found out when they were young that they loved professional wrestling and knew they would grow up to be professional wrestlers. Cope says their friendship is real and it has been going on for over 30 years. Cope says they have a real connection and FTR wants to kill that connection on Sunday.

Cope says they want the best version of FTR because they want to make the best version of FTR say, “I quit.” Cage says FTR have made questionable choices. Cage says he likes to say when you’re born you look like your family, but when you die you look like your choices. Cage says at Double or Nothing, they will make FTR pay.

Rush vs. TJ Crawford

Inside the arena, we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening. Rush accepts Crawford’s handshake, but immediately drops him with a shot. Rush chops Crawford in the corner, and delivers body shots as well. Rush stomps on Crawford a few times, and then delivers the running dropkick for the quick win.

Winner: Rush

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Five-Minute Eliminator Challenge

Divine Dominion (c) vs. Elle Valentine & Kayla Lopez

Back to the ring we go for the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Title Five-Minute Eliminator Challenge. Bayne and Valentine start the match and Bayne immediately backs her into the corner. Bayne drives her shoulder into Valentine a few times and charges, but Valentine charges.

Valentine slaps Bayne across the back, but Bayne drags her to the corner and delivers shots. Kross tags in and splashes Valentine before delivering back elbows. Kross delivers a spinning sidewalk slam and throws her into the corner. Lopez tags in, but Kross drops her with a kick to the face.

Kross sends Lopez to the corner and connects with a few strikes. Bayne tags in and kicks Lopez in the face before delivering a release German suplex. Kross tags back in, and she and Bayne slam Lopez and Valentine down. Bayne and Kross deliver the a double chokelam to Lopez and Kross for the win.

Winners: Divine Dominion

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Conglomeration

It’s main event time!

Back inside the arena, we return to the ring for our main event of the AEW Collision portion of tonight’s combined three-hour event. Wheeler and Harwood attack Cassidy and Strong in the corner. They go for a stack piledriver on Cassidy, but Strong sends Wheeler to the floor and Cassidy gets a roll-up on Harwood for a two count.

They all brawl on the outside and Cassidy drops FTR with a dive from the ropes. Strong chops Harwood a few times and follows with right hands. Strong follows with a back-body drop and Cassidy tags in. Strong delivers a gut-buster and Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Wheeler pulls Harwood to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Strong deliver a back-breaker to Harwood. Wheeler tags in and knocks Cassidy to the floor before exchanging chops with Strong.

Harwood and Cassidy tag in, and Cassidy slams Wheeler’s head into the turnbuckle. Cassidy drops Harwood with a shot from the ropes, and then Strong shoves FTR into each other. Strong chops Harwood into a sunset flip by Cassidy, but Harwood kicks out at two. Strong clotheslines Harwood to the floor and Cassidy follows with a dive.

Cassidy gets Harwood back into the ring, but Wheeler tags in. Harwood slams Cassidy with a spine-buster and Wheeler goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. Wheeler stomps on Cassidy and follows with right jabs. Wheeler chops Cassidy in the corner and locks in a modified Cobra Clutch, but Cassidy gets free.

Harwood tags in and delivers a scoop slam. Harwood goes for an elbow drop, but Cassidy dodges it. Cassidy sends Harwood shoulder-first into the ringpost as Strong and Wheeler exchange shots on the apron. Wheeler slams Strong into the barricade as Harwood delivers a piledriver to Cassidy.

Harwood goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two. From there, we shift gears and head into our second and final mid-match commercial break of the evening. The show will conclude when we return. The show is back and we see things quickly picking up in this tag-team title tilt.

After a few more intense minutes of back-and-forth action. We see things culminate with a Shatter Machine attempt. Cassidy fires up on offense and does the hand in the pockets routine. A cheap shot with a watch thanks to Big Stoke follows, knocking out Cassidy and giving FTR the win to retain. The commentators plug AEW Double Or Nothing again and the 3 hour and 15 minute show goes off the air at 11:15pm EST. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: FTR